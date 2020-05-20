Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

ACS Scholar alumna: Richelle Delia

Current ACS Scholar Andrew Palacios chats with this chemical engineer about her atypical career path

by Andrew Palacios, special to C&EN
May 20, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of Richelle Delia
Credit: Courtesy of Richelle Delia
Richelle Delia

When Richelle Delia was growing up in the 1990s, she remembers her father encouraging her to become a chemical engineer. He said it would offer her an array of career options in multiple industries. Her father, a petroleum engineer, had been previously laid off in the 1980s oil glut, and he wanted more stability for his daughter.

When Delia started college at the University of Notre Dame in 2004, she followed her father’s advice and majored in chemical engineering. She actively participated as a student leader in a number of professional societies, including the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the National Society of Black Engineers, and the Society of Women Engineers. She was also involved in ACS, having been selected for the ACS Scholars program during her freshman year. The experience

This is an image of the ACS Scholars logo

exposed her to information about graduate school and industrial opportunities. Delia completed internships with PepsiCo, General Electric, LyondellBasell, and Deloitte.

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, Delia pursued a PhD in chemical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. Her graduate work focused on recreating the internal architecture of neural tissue within biopolymer hydrogel scaffolds. In other words, she used a templating method to model peripheral and central nervous system structures to help nerve cells repair after an injury or in a diseased state.

Although she enjoyed her research and its potential to eventually help a niche population, she wanted to create a real-time and systemic impact. This inspired her to complete a Fulbright fellowship at the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill in Barbados. There, she investigated the effect of glial cell response to inflammatory cytokines in an effort to mimic wound healing in an inflamed environment.

Her Fulbright experience was a direct extension of her materials-related graduate work. Her project tackled wound healing in a diabetic environment—a problem that affects nearly 20% of the adult population. Delia describes her Fulbright experience as a “more applied fruition” of her work.

After earning her PhD, she received a job offer from Owens Corning Science & Technology as an advanced engineer in R&D. She conducted life cycle assessments on insulation products, offered lectures that contributed to the zero-energy movement, and studied how carbon emissions can be reduced through policy and business. She worked in the company’s Strategic Marketing and Government Affairs departments with lobbyists on state-level residential building energy codes for proactive business development.

After realizing the gaps that exist in the quality housing supply, Delia and her real estate developer husband, John, cofounded Housing Joint Venture, a real estate investing education and development company that seeks to restore vibrancy in overlooked neighborhoods without supporting gentrification. To address the housing affordability crisis, Delia and her team are focusing on converting abandoned properties into performing assets for investors and families.

Of all the scholarships that Delia received during her academic career, she says that being part of the ACS Scholars program has been one of the most significant. “They kept in touch and they really want you to succeed,” she says. She loved that ACS invested in her ability to become a contributing member of society, especially as a chemical engineer, and connected her with other scholars at scientific conferences and meetings, some of whom are her best friends today.

Even though Delia is very busy with work, she still makes time to hang out with her husband and their puppies. She enjoys driving around neighborhoods to look at historical architecture.

One piece of advice she would give to current and future ACS Scholars would be “to take advantage of every opportunity that applies to you.” She emphasizes that “being a minority or a diverse candidate is actually an advantage because it allows you to participate in unique opportunities like the ACS Scholars program.” She also encourages students to apply to opportunities even if they don’t feel that they are ready for them. “The only limitations you have are those that you place on yourself,” she says.

Photo of Andrew Palacios
Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Palacios
Andrew Palacios

Andrew Palacios, a recent ACS Scholar, just graduated from Columbia University. He will be joining Anheuser-Busch as a chemical engineer in June. This series brings together current or recent ACS Scholars with early- or midcareer alumni for a conversation. To learn about the ACS Scholars Program or to make a donation, visit www.acs.org/scholars.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Scholar alumna: Eliza Herrero
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Scholar alumna: Chyree Batton
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Postdoc perspective: Why postdocs should spend time building bridges
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE