May 25, 2020 Issue

May 25, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 20
Once thought to boost levels of ACE2, the novel coronavirus’s doorway into human cells, these widely used medicines are now contenders to treat the respiratory disease
Cover image:Rethinking the role of blood pressure drugs in COVID-19
Credit: C&EN/Protein Data Bank, PDB ID 1R42
New instruments come online with improved resolution, broadening applications for the technique
EIDD-2801 wasn’t designed to fight the novel coronavirus, but its chemistry might make it an ideal weapon in this pandemic and the next
Has your local store run out of sanitizing wipes? This cheat sheet can help you find and understand alternatives
University of Michigan chemist Kerri Pratt and her team study climate-critical reactions with mass spectrometry
The firm says its experimental mRNA vaccine is safe and induced promising levels of antibodies in a small Phase I clinical trial