ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

May 25, 2020 Issue

09820-cover-opener.jpg
09820-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

May 25, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 20

Once thought to boost levels of ACE2, the novel coronavirus’s doorway into human cells, these widely used medicines are now contenders to treat the respiratory disease

Cover image:Rethinking the role of blood pressure drugs in COVID-19 

Credit: C&EN/Protein Data Bank, PDB ID 1R42

Volume 98 | Issue 20
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“It’s a yin and yang between how much angiotensin II is made, and how much is broken down.”

Matthew Sparks, nephrologist and assistant professor of medicine, Duke University

Infectious disease

Rethinking the role of blood pressure drugs in COVID-19

Mass Spectrometry

Resolving power for the people: Ion mobility-mass spec expands its offerings

New instruments come online with improved resolution, broadening applications for the technique

Drug Development

An emerging antiviral takes aim at COVID-19

EIDD-2801 wasn’t designed to fight the novel coronavirus, but its chemistry might make it an ideal weapon in this pandemic and the next

  • Consumer Safety

    A chemist’s guide to disinfectants

    Has your local store run out of sanitizing wipes? This cheat sheet can help you find and understand alternatives

  • Atmospheric Chemistry

    Tracking air quality in the Arctic atmosphere

    University of Michigan chemist Kerri Pratt and her team study climate-critical reactions with mass spectrometry

Science Concentrates

image name
Vaccines

Moderna provides cursory glance at first COVID-19 vaccine data

The firm says its experimental mRNA vaccine is safe and induced promising levels of antibodies in a small Phase I clinical trial

Business & Policy Concentrates

image
Science Communication

Chemistry spelled out on vanity plates and Barbie gets a science makeover for kids’ meals

 

