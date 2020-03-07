Advertisement

Programs

ACS Strategic Plan highlights recent accomplishments

by Linda Wang
March 7, 2020
In 2019, 5.2 million articles were downloaded via ACS Mobile, more than 4,200 people participated in the Career Pathways program, $17.6 million in grants was distributed through the Petroleum Research Fund, and more than 15,000 members participated in the Act4Chemistry legislative action network.

These are just a few of the 2019 accomplishments highlighted in the American Chemical Society Strategic Plan. “Our members are working every day to address scientific challenges that affect our world by getting involved, giving back, volunteering, and collaborating,” says Martha Lester, vice president of strategy development at ACS.

ACS’s strategic goals include the following:

1. Provide chemistry-related information solutions to address global challenges.

2. Provide members with access to opportunities and resources that empower them to thrive in the global economy.

3. Foster the development of innovative, relevant, and effective chemistry and chemistry-related education.

4. Communicate chemistry’s value to the public and policy makers.

To learn more about the ACS Strategic Plan, visit strategy.acs.org. Offer feedback by emailing strategicplan@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

