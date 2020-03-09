March 9, 2020 Issue

C&EN’s 2020 Trailblazers: Celebrating badass women entrepreneurs in chemistry
March 9, 2020
Volume 98, Issue 9
Cover image:In this first annual issue, we celebrate women entrepreneurs in chemistry
Credit: Photographs for C&EN and courtesy images
The gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 rerouted Doudna’s career path. What hasn’t changed for the renowned scientist and serial entrepreneur? Living and breathing the science
Dozens of women lead CRISPR-based projects worldwide. Here are a few who’ve built start-ups around the technology
As the founder of multiple biotech firms, C&EN’s guest editor has learned a thing or two about the challenges and triumphs of starting a company. We asked her to share her best advice for budding academic entrepreneurs
Known as Big Sister for her mentorship, Du and her newest firm, Zai Lab, are setting new standards in Asia
Her company, Esya Labs, is developing DNA nanodevices that track drug responses, screen for new therapies, and more
Nobel Prize winner wants to solve real-world problems with directed evolution
Prolific biotech business founder says she’s always on the lookout for problem-solving opportunities
