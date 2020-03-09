Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

March 9, 2020 Issue

09809-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

March 9, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 9

With guest editor Jennifer Doudna, CRISPR pioneer

Cover image:In this first annual issue, we celebrate women entrepreneurs in chemistry

Credit: Photographs for C&EN and courtesy images

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 9
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We’re living though a revolution in chemical, biological, and engineering research due to the recent incredible advances in technology. It’s truly a unique time of exciting opportunities to develop new products that could help solve society’s most pressing problems.” —

Jennifer Doudna, professor of chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular biology, University of California, Berkeley

Profiles

C&EN’s 2020 Trailblazers: Celebrating badass women entrepreneurs in chemistry

With guest editor Jennifer Doudna, CRISPR pioneer

Gene Editing

A day with Jennifer Doudna: Trying to keep up with one of the world’s most sought-after scientists

The gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 rerouted Doudna’s career path. What hasn’t changed for the renowned scientist and serial entrepreneur? Living and breathing the science

Gene Editing

CRISPR technology: Where female entrepreneurs thrive

Dozens of women lead CRISPR-based projects worldwide. Here are a few who’ve built start-ups around the technology

Science Concentrates

image name
Diagnostics

Faulty probes are to blame for CDC coronavirus testing woes

Early batches of the test can still be used, CDC says, while affirming it will deploy new kits

Business & Policy Concentrates

