ACS celebrates 50 Forward in Boston

During the national meeting in Boston, the ACS Development office hosted a reception highlighting the 50 Forward campaign in celebration of the 50th anniversary of ACS Project SEED. This program has provided over 10,000 bright, economically disadvantaged high school students with the opportunity to experience chemistry research in a professional laboratory setting with the guidance of a scientist mentor. The event featured a conversation between Project SEED students and chemistry Nobel laureate and 50 Forward champion Fraser Stoddart. Panelists included former SEED students Rocío del Mar Avilés-Mercado, an undergraduate at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, and Jeff Chen, an undergraduate at New Jersey Institute of Technology. During the reception, ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly welcomed a crowd of Project SEED supporters, donors, students, and program alumni. ACS Board Chair John E. Adams provided an update on the campaign, reporting that ACS has received $1.57 million in gifts and estate commitments toward the Project SEED endowment, with a goal of increasing the existing endowment by $2 million. He noted that ACS aims to expand Project SEED to all 50 states, add 50 more students to the program, and pilot at least one international program. At the board’s open meeting in Boston, Stoddart invited attendees to text to give to Project SEED. ACS members and friends are encouraged to text “SEED” to 20222 to make a $10 donation. Message and data rates may apply. Learn more about the 50 Forward campaign and help ACS reach the $2 million goal by donating now at www.acs.org/forward.