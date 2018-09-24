Quote of the Week

September 24, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 38
The plastics crisis has some asking if we should burn more plastic waste and at least get energy out of it
Cover image:Recycled plastic bottle light.
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
“If you’re going to fail, fail quickly for way lower costs.”
Start-ups are sifting through vast repositories of drug data as a shortcut to find new uses for old drugs
Chemical engineer Barbara Minor talks about a career that advanced environmentally safer refrigerants
Consumer Product Safety Commission seeks National Academies’ advice on regulating chemicals as a class
Often overlooked, this lightweight, wispy material is big business
Reconfigurable machine quickly finds optimal reaction conditions for a variety of reactions