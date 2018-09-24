Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09368-cover-plug.jpg
09368-cover-plug.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 24, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 38

The plastics crisis has some asking if we should burn more plastic waste and at least get energy out of it

Cover image:Recycled plastic bottle light.

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 38
Quote of the Week

“If you’re going to fail, fail quickly for way lower costs.”

Gini Deshpande, founder and CEO, NuMedii

Sustainability

Should plastics be a source of energy?

The plastics crisis has some asking if we should burn more plastic waste and at least get energy out of it

Mining gene expression data for drug discovery

Start-ups are sifting through vast repositories of drug data as a shortcut to find new uses for old drugs

Perkin Medal winner reflects on her role in the science of keeping cool﻿

Chemical engineer Barbara Minor talks about a career that advanced environmentally safer refrigerants

  • Consumer Safety

    U.S. agency struggling with organohalogen flame retardants in consumer products

    Consumer Product Safety Commission seeks National Academies’ advice on regulating chemicals as a class

  • Inorganic Chemistry

    What’s fiberglass, and how does the delicate material reinforce thousands of products?

    Often overlooked, this lightweight, wispy material is big business

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Chemists hand off reaction optimization to automated ‘plug and play’ flow system

Reconfigurable machine quickly finds optimal reaction conditions for a variety of reactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A book about poisoning, and poisoned paperbacks

 

