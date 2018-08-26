ACS honors its 2018 Heroes of Chemistry

Four teams of industrial chemical scientists, from AstraZeneca, DuPont, Pfizer, and Seattle Genetics, were honored with the 2018 Heroes of Chemistry awards during the ACS national meeting in Boston.
Started in 1996, the Heroes program recognizes industrial chemical scientists whose innovative work has led to the development of commercially successful products ingrained with chemistry for the benefit of humankind.
“The Heroes of Chemistry award honors the researchers who are often the unsung heroes in the lab, as well as the managers who support them,” says Diane Grob Schmidt, chair of the ACS Board Committee on Corporation Associates, which oversees the Heroes of Chemistry program.
The AstraZeneca team is being honored for its development of Tagrisso (osimertinib), a targeted drug for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer. The team consists of Sam Butterworth, Raymond Finlay, Richard Ward, and Michael Waring.
The DuPont team developed Solamet PV17x, a metallization paste that pioneered the use of lead tellurite chemistry for solar energy applications, such as solar panels. The awardees are Alan Carroll, Ken Hang, Brian Laughlin, Kurt Mikeska, Carmine (Charlie) Torardi, and Paul VerNooy.
The Pfizer team is being honored for its development of Inlyta (axitinib) for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma after failure of one prior systemic therapy. The team members include Steve Bender, John Braganza, Anthony Campeta, Brian Chekal, Michael R. Collins, Stephan Cripps, Steve Guinness, Robert Kania, Michele McTigue, Cindy Palmer, Robert Singer, Jayaram Srirangam, Mike Varney, Shu Yu, and Scott Zook.
The team at Seattle Genetics developed Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), which uses the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate technology and is currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas. The team members are Timothy D. Bovee, Svetlana O. Doronina, Brian Mendelsohn, Peter Senter, Clay Siegall, and Brian Toki.
