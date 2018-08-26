Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

ACS honors its 2018 Heroes of Chemistry

by Linda Wang
August 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Four teams of industrial chemical scientists, from AstraZeneca, DuPont, Pfizer, and Seattle Genetics, were honored with the 2018 Heroes of Chemistry awards during the ACS national meeting in Boston.

Started in 1996, the Heroes program recognizes industrial chemical scientists whose innovative work has led to the development of commercially successful products ingrained with chemistry for the benefit of humankind.

“The Heroes of Chemistry award honors the researchers who are often the unsung heroes in the lab, as well as the managers who support them,” says Diane Grob Schmidt, chair of the ACS Board Committee on Corporation Associates, which oversees the Heroes of Chemistry program.

The AstraZeneca team is being honored for its development of Tagrisso (osimertinib), a targeted drug for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer. The team consists of Sam Butterworth, Raymond Finlay, Richard Ward, and Michael Waring.

The DuPont team developed Solamet PV17x, a metallization paste that pioneered the use of lead tellurite chemistry for solar energy applications, such as solar panels. The awardees are Alan Carroll, Ken Hang, Brian Laughlin, Kurt Mikeska, Carmine (Charlie) Torardi, and Paul VerNooy.

The Pfizer team is being honored for its development of Inlyta (axitinib) for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma after failure of one prior systemic therapy. The team members include Steve Bender, John Braganza, Anthony Campeta, Brian Chekal, Michael R. Collins, Stephan Cripps, Steve Guinness, Robert Kania, Michele McTigue, Cindy Palmer, Robert Singer, Jayaram Srirangam, Mike Varney, Shu Yu, and Scott Zook.

The team at Seattle Genetics developed Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), which uses the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate technology and is currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas. The team members are Timothy D. Bovee, Svetlana O. Doronina, Brian Mendelsohn, Peter Senter, Clay Siegall, and Brian Toki.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE