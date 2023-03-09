ACS honors its 2023 Outreach Volunteers of the Year

Credit: Heidi Fletcher

The American Chemical Society’s Committee on Community Activities recognizes 27 members with its 2023 Outreach Volunteer of the Year Awards. The program rewards local section and international chapter volunteers for their extraordinary outreach efforts in chemistry.

Each year, one awardee is named the Global Outreach Volunteer of the Year. Evonne Baldauff, a professor of chemistry at Waynesburg University, is the 2023 global winner. She is being honored for her contributions to National Chemistry Week (NCW) activities in the ACS Pittsburgh Section, both as a volunteer for the past 15 years and as a coordinator since 2019.

Credit: Courtesy of Soma Mukherjee

For NCW 2022, Baldauff organized an in-person event for around 70 high school students and their teachers at Carnegie Science Center’s laboratory facilities. She also worked with undergraduate ACS student chapters to mail 100 science experiment kits to school teachers around the Pittsburgh region so they could conduct NCW-themed activities in their classrooms.

“I love it when I show a kid a simple point about chemistry that they’ve never thought about before, and they get it, and give you a smile, and you see a spark in their eyes,” Baldauff says. “Those moments are what I love about outreach.”

