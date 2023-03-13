Quote of the Week

March 13, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 9
Unlike bulky biologics, small molecules can make Alzheimer’s treatments cheap, convenient to administer, and widely accessible, experts say
Cover image:Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people around the globe every year. Small-molecule drug candidates could provide practical and affordable treatments.
Credit: Luisa Jung
Unlike bulky biologics, small molecules can make Alzheimer’s treatments cheap, convenient to administer, and widely accessible, experts say
The country is a leader in developing biotech routes to chemicals, but it lacks facilities to make them
This chemist’s class-action lawsuit against the University of Minnesota 50 years ago helped pave the way for women in academia
Researchers have already uncovered many previously unknown PMIs with mass spec technique
The UCLA chemistry graduate student advanced representation of Black researchers in the chemical sciences
Evonne Baldauff of the Pittsburgh Section is named the global winner
Drug discovery tool stores information in strings of noncanonical amino acids