Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10109-cover-brainscan.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10109-cover-brainscan.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 13, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 9

Unlike bulky biologics, small molecules can make Alzheimer’s treatments cheap, convenient to administer, and widely accessible, experts say

Cover image:Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people around the globe every year. Small-molecule drug candidates could provide practical and affordable treatments.

Credit: Luisa Jung

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 9
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If we can detect who has amyloid building in their brains early enough, 10–20 years before symptoms, we can prevent Alzheimer’s. Think about the godsend it is for these families.”

Rudolph Tanzi, neuroscientist, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Neuroscience

Why lecanemab’s success spells the revival of small-molecule Alzheimer’s treatments

Unlike bulky biologics, small molecules can make Alzheimer’s treatments cheap, convenient to administer, and widely accessible, experts say

The US aims to close its fermentation capacity gap

The country is a leader in developing biotech routes to chemicals, but it lacks facilities to make them

How Shyamala Rajender fought back against discrimination

This chemist’s class-action lawsuit against the University of Minnesota 50 years ago helped pave the way for women in academia

  • Mass Spectrometry

    Measuring the protein-metabolite interactome

    Researchers have already uncovered many previously unknown PMIs with mass spec technique

  • ACS News

    BlackInChem cofounder Samantha T. Mensah dies at 28

    The UCLA chemistry graduate student advanced representation of Black researchers in the chemical sciences

  • Programs

    ACS honors its 2023 Outreach Volunteers of the Year

    Evonne Baldauff of the Pittsburgh Section is named the global winner

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Drug Discovery

Peptides encode small molecule libraries

Drug discovery tool stores information in strings of noncanonical amino acids

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Dancing feet and gecko toes

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT