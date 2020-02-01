ACS hosts reception for its 2020 officers

The American Chemical Society welcomed its new officers during a reception in Washington, DC, on Jan. 22. The annual event provides an opportunity for ACS governance, staff, and guests from scientific organizations and funding agencies to interact with ACS’s new officers. Pictured from left to right are Treasurer Albert Horvath, Secretary Flint H. Lewis, President Luis Echegoyen, President-Elect H. N. Cheng, Immediate Past President Bonnie A. Charpentier, board Chair John E. Adams, and Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly. “It’s a real honor to be the president of the largest scientific society in the world,” Echegoyen said during his remarks, noting that he would like to “establish new links with places that we have essentially very little or no communications with in terms of science and chemistry.”
