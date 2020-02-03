February 3, 2020 Issue

In these classrooms, chemistry is part of a larger whole
February 3, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 5
Credit: Chris Gash
The glycoscience evangelist has spent her career illuminating the importance of the sugar structures coating our cells. As she turns from building biological tools to building biotech companies, will she see a new wave of converts?
After decades of toiling away, developers of the molten salts are on the verge of big industrial wins
Although formulations are kept secret among competing athletes, one thing is clear: Fluorinated ingredients are contaminating ski slopes
Constructive criticism works best when it’s a 2-way street
This Native American chemist’s path through industry and education eventually led her back to academia and home
Feds allege that he failed to disclose Chinese funding to US agencies and his university