ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

February 3, 2020 Issue

09805-cover1-opener.jpg
09805-cover1-opener.jpg
February 3, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 5

Chemistry educators are introducing systems thinking to help students see chemistry’s connections to the wider world

Chemistry educators are introducing systems thinking to help students see chemistry's connections to the wider world 

Credit: Chris Gash

Volume 98 | Issue 5
Quote of the Week

“We’re learning chemistry and policy and how they all interplay with society or economics.”

Shelly Maxwell, student, University of Michigan–Flint

Undergraduate Education

In these classrooms, chemistry is part of a larger whole

Chemistry educators are introducing systems thinking to help students see chemistry’s connections to the wider world

Profiles

Carolyn Bertozzi’s glycorevolution

The glycoscience evangelist has spent her career illuminating the importance of the sugar structures coating our cells. As she turns from building biological tools to building biotech companies, will she see a new wave of converts?

Ionic Liquids

The time is now for ionic liquids

After decades of toiling away, developers of the molten salts are on the verge of big industrial wins

  • Consumer Products

    What’s ski wax, and how does it help us schuss down the slopes?

    Although formulations are kept secret among competing athletes, one thing is clear: Fluorinated ingredients are contaminating ski slopes

  • Employment

    Jen Heemstra on why it’s important to give and invite feedback

    Constructive criticism works best when it’s a 2-way street

  • Women In Science

    Career Ladder: Joslynn Lee

    This Native American chemist’s path through industry and education eventually led her back to academia and home

Science Concentrates

image name
Misconduct

Harvard chemist Charles Lieber charged with fraud

Feds allege that he failed to disclose Chinese funding to US agencies and his university

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
2-D Materials

The power of poop

 

