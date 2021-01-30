ACS hosts virtual ChemLuminary Awards

Credit: ACS

The American Chemical Society recognized volunteer efforts in 2019 by the society’s 185 local sections, 32 technical divisions, 24 international chemical sciences chapters, and at least 8 regional meetings at the 22nd annual ChemLuminary Awards celebration, which was held virtually Dec. 9, 2020, because of the pandemic. The theme of the event was “2020 Focus on Our Volunteers: Moving Chemistry Forward.”

“In the past year, local sections, technical divisions, regional meetings, and international chemical sciences chapters reported nearly 2,000 events with the help of over 26,000 volunteers,” ACS president Luis Echegoyen said during his opening remarks. “You are the epitome of dynamic volunteerism.”

Credit: Linda Wang

Janet L. Bryant, who is retired from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, was recognized with the 2020 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. In her keynote address, Bryant shared her top five reasons to volunteer, including growing your network, connecting with mentors, picking up chemistry tchotchkes, continuing your education, and being part of the global community.

“I urge you to have conviction and courage to share your talents and be part of the global community,” she said. “Most of all, despite a world of uncertainty right now, I urge you to be kind. Thank you to all of our volunteers who continue to bring the wonders of chemistry to life. And together, we are the heart of ACS.”

Credit: Courtesy of Lydia E. Moissidou-Hines

The following awards were presented by 23 of the society’s committees:

Committee on Public Relations and Communications

The 2020 Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach was presented to Lydia E. Moissidou-Hines for inspiring young people through activities such as chemistry days at the local museum. Moissidou-Hines often wears chemistry-themed T-shirts and carries science activity information for impromptu experiments with children and their parents.

The Outstanding Continuing Public Relations Program of a Local Section award went to the Midland Section for its efforts to promote events such as a museum exhibit on chemistry and art, a lecture titled “The Neurochemistry of Music,” and a science café titled “The Science of Syrup.”

The award for Best New Public Relations Program of a Local Section went to the Puget Sound Section for hosting multiple activities to celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table. Highlights included lectures, activities for the public, and bar drinks celebrating the elements.

ACS Strategic Planning Committee

The award for Best Activity or Program Highlighting ACS Change Driver(s) or Strategic Planning went to the Greater Houston Section for a 2019 refresh of its strategic plan that led to increased member involvement and improved communication.

Membership Affairs Committee

The MAC Industry Engagement and Outreach award went to the Midland Section for organizing a symposium on chemical technicians titled “Technologist in Industry: From Molecules to Materials” at the 2019 Central Region Meeting.

Women Chemists Committee

The Best Overall WCC Local Section award went to the East Central Illinois Local Section for developing its Graduate Women Mentoring Program for first-year female graduate students.

Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs

The award for Outstanding Local Section Career Program went to the Silicon Valley Section, which organized a symposium at Merck Research Labs that was attended by over 200 people.

Younger Chemists Committee

The Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee award went to the East Central Illinois Local Section. Its Younger Chemists Committee facilitated networking events among members and local industries.

The award for Outstanding or Creative Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event went to the Virginia Section. Its Younger Chemists Committee cohosted the 2nd Annual Chemistry Trivia Night and Poem Writing Contest at Virginia Commonwealth University in celebration of the International Year of the Periodic Table.

The Outstanding New Local Section YCC award went to the Rochester Section. Its Younger Chemists Committee brought together speakers from the chemical industry and academia to share their career journeys and give advice to younger chemists.

Committee on Chemists with Disabilities

The Chemists with Disabilities Inclusion Award went to the Midland Section, which cosponsored the creation of a tactile 3-D printed periodic table in braille and American Sign Language with Michigan State University St. Andrews, the ACS Committee on Chemists with Disabilities, and Dow.

Committee on Divisional Activities

The award for Recognition of Innovation and Outstanding Service to Members of a Division went to the Division of Environmental Chemistry, which cosponsored an environmental film competition with the ACS Committee on Environmental Improvement.

The award for Most Unique Project Funded by a Division Innovative Project Grant went to the Division of Business Development and Management, which held two highly successful BILL (Business, Illumination, Longevity, Laughs) Talks.

Society Committee on Education

The award for Fostering Interactions between Local Sections and Student Chapters went to the Midland Section, which partnered with local student chapters to provide professional development and career networking opportunities, including workshops, career panels, and tours.

Credit: Courtesy of the Midland Section

The award for Outstanding U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad went to the Nashville Local Section for facilitating a written exam and lab practical at Tennessee Tech University for 77 students from 12 high schools. After the exam, the local section presented a chemical demonstration show for the participants.

The Outstanding High School Student Program Award went to the Greater Houston Section, which hosted 25 events that reached more than 8,000 high school students.

The award for Outstanding Engagement with K–8 Students went to the East Central Illinois Local Section for putting on a chemistry day camp program for roughly 100 girls in the Urbana-Champaign region.

Committee on Project SEED

The Outstanding Project SEED Program Award went to the Indiana Section for providing summer research experiences for 40 students. The local section increased collaborations with campuses that could mentor students.

Committee on Chemistry and Public Affairs

The ACS President’s Award for Local Section Government Affairs went to the Puerto Rico Section for arranging an advocacy workshop. Members spoke with Puerto Rico state senators, and the Puerto Rico Senate approved a proclamation for the International Year of the Periodic Table.

Committee on Environmental Improvement

The Outstanding Sustainability Activities award went to the Chemical Society of Washington, which organized a Green Chemistry on Tap event to introduce members to careers in green chemistry and sustainability.

Committee on Ethics

The Outstanding Local Section Programming Related to the Promotion of Ethics in Chemistry award went to the Chemical Society of Washington and the Midland Section. The Chemical Society of Washington developed a conduct policy to ensure that all members and guests participating in CSW events feel safe and included. The Midland Local Section prominently displayed the ACS code of conduct on a museum installation addressing ethics and environmental responsibility of chemical professionals.

ACS Leadership Advisory Board

The Outstanding Leadership Development Program award went to the Midland Section. Its Women Chemists Committee hosted an event on skills beyond the bench, in which women chemists shared their advice for successful careers.

Committee on Corporation Associates

The Outstanding Local Section Industry Event award went to the California Section and Silicon Valley Section for jointly organizing the Bay Area Chemistry Symposium, which brought together academic and industrial chemists.

Committee on Technician Affairs

The award for Best Event or Activity Organized by, or Benefiting, the Applied Chemical Technology Professional Community was presented to the Midland Section for hosting a chemical technologist–focused session during the 2019 ACS Central Regional Meeting.

Committee on Minority Affairs

The Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee award went to the Virginia Section, which hosted STEM Career Day at the Science Museum of Virginia for middle school students from predominantly African American and Hispanic backgrounds.

Committee on International Activities

The Global Engagement Award for International Chemical Sciences Chapters went to the Qatar International Chemical Sciences Chapter, which translated 32 periodic table posters into Arabic in celebration of the International Year of the Periodic Table.

The Global Engagement Award for Local Sections went to the Orange County Section, which held chemistry demonstrations at the Hospicio de San Jose orphanage in the Philippines.

Senior Chemists Committee

The award for Best Continuing Senior Chemists Activity within a Local Section went to the Georgia Section for hosting the annual 50-60-70 Year Awards and ACS Georgia Research Symposium.

The award for Best New Senior Chemists Activity within a Local Section went to the Midland Section, which marked its centennial with a museum exhibit, multiple related events, and a celebratory lunch.

Committee on Meetings and Expositions

The 2018 Outstanding Regional Meeting award went to the 2018 Southeastern Regional Meeting, hosted by the Savannah River Local Section. Four days of programming drew 1,593 attendees from 14 countries.

Committee on Community Activities

The award for Best National Chemistry Week Event Organized by a Student Group went to the San Gorgonio Section, which hosted National Chemistry Week events with help from several universities in the Southern California region, including the California Baptist University Chemistry Club.

The award for Most Creative and Innovative Use of the Chemists Celebrate Earth Week Theme went to the Lehigh Valley Section for hosting Chemists Celebrate Earth Week events jointly with the company Minerals Technologies and the Da Vinci Science Center.

The award for Most Creative National Chemistry Week Celebration Using the Yearly Theme went to the South Florida Section, which presented chemistry demos and hands-on activities for 2,500 children and adults at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

The award for Outstanding Community Involvement in Chemists Celebrate Earth Week went to the Georgia Section, which reached more than 1,100 community members through six partner events.

The award for Outstanding Community Involvement in National Chemistry Week went to the Puerto Rico Section for hosting its largest ever Festival de Química outreach event. More than 1,000 volunteers engaged the public in hands-on activities.

The award for Outstanding National Chemistry Week Event for a Specific Audience went to the Richland Local Section for hosting Saturday Science. The event, attended by more than 100 middle school students, was easily accessible to local Hispanic and Native American populations.

The award for Outstanding Ongoing Chemists Celebrate Earth Week Event went to the Virginia Section for hosting its annual Chemists Celebrate Earth Week event at the rotunda of the Science Museum of Virginia.

The award for Outstanding Ongoing National Chemistry Week Event went to the Pittsburgh Section for hosting its 21st annual ChemFest at the Carnegie Science Center. More than 300 volunteers ran hands-on activities for more than 4,600 members of the public.

Credit: Courtesy of the Detroit Section

The award for Outstanding Public Outreach Event Organized by a Student Group went to the Detroit Section for assembling one of the largest periodic tables in the world, with help from student chapters from Wayne State University, Lawrence Technological University, the University of Detroit Mercy, University of Michigan–Dearborn, and the University of Michigan–Flint.

Committee on Community Activities, Committee on Local Section Activities, and Society Committee on Education

The ChemAttitudes Partnership Award went to the Kentucky Lake Section for collaborating with an outstanding student chapter and local science center to facilitate 10 hands-on chemistry activities from the Let’s Do Chemistry kit.

Committee on Local Section Activities

The award for Best Activity or Program Stimulating Member Involvement went to the East Central Illinois Local Section for hosting the East Central Illinois ACS Undergraduate Research Conference. Students from 15 institutions presented 70 posters and 8 oral presentations during the 2019 event.

The Local Section Partnership/Marinda Li Wu Award went to the Midland Section for hosting the Science Paints Our World: Chemistry and Art exhibit at the Midland Center for the Arts.

The award for Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section went to the Midland Section for conducting a citizen science water-quality experiment during the 2019 ACS Central Regional Meeting. More than 200 volunteers and 3,500 kids conducted tests to measure six water-quality parameters.

The award for Outstanding Performance by a Local Section in the small category went to the Southwest Georgia Local Section for significantly increasing the frequency of its regular meetings and diversifying its meeting content and activities.

The award for Outstanding Performance by a Local Section in the medium-small category went to the Dayton Section for hosting an industry collaboration event and poster session with the Midwest chapter of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering.

The award for Outstanding Performance by a Local Section in the medium category went to the Midland Section for celebrating the section’s 100th anniversary, launching the citizen science experiment, and hosting the 50th ACS Central Regional Meeting.

The award for Outstanding Performance by a Local Section in the medium-large category went to the Portland Local Section for hosting the 2019 Northwest Regional Meeting, which had its largest number of participants in 20 years.

The award for Outstanding Performance by a Local Section in the large category went to the Greater Houston Section for its strategic planning session, celebration of the International Year of the Periodic Table, networking events, and career fair.

The award for Outstanding Performance by a Local Section in the very large category went to the New York Local Section for, among other events, unveiling a giant 3-D periodic table at the New York Hall of Science in celebration of the International Year of the Periodic Table.

Credit: Courtesy of the New York Local Section