Quote of the Week

Biden and Harris look to restore science to US governance
February 1, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 4
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN
Chemists explore the role of intrinsically disordered proteins in the origins of life
Overall salaries were flat for members, but some groups saw increases from 2019
Whether employers like it or not, remote working and flexible hours are here to stay
Modi government pushes for self-sufficiency in manufacturing drugs, but outsourcing companies have other plans
This science communicator is passionate about sharing her love of science with students of all ages
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores how some critters adapt to subzero temperatures.
Vaccines will likely protect against a variant first identified in the UK but may be less effective against the South African variant