09904-cover1-inauguration.jpg
09904-cover1-inauguration.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 1, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 4

C&EN looks at what new US leadership will mean for chemists and chemistry

Cover image:C&EN looks at what new US leadership will mean for chemists and chemistry 

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN

Volume 99 | Issue 4
Quote of the Week

“We’ve asked the incoming administration to make very clear to international students that they are welcome.”

Craig Lindwarm, president for governmental affairs, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities

Policy

Biden and Harris look to restore science to US governance

C&EN looks at what new US leadership will mean for chemists and chemistry

Did disordered proteins help launch life on Earth?

Chemists explore the role of intrinsically disordered proteins in the origins of life

What US chemists made before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2020 ACS salary survey

Overall salaries were flat for members, but some groups saw increases from 2019

Science Concentrates

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines tested against new virus variants

Vaccines will likely protect against a variant first identified in the UK but may be less effective against the South African variant

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Kid chemistry revisited: Electroplating and simulated germs

 

Job listings

