ACS launches Graduate School Readiness and Professional Development Bootcamp

Applications are being accepted for the Graduate School Readiness and Professional Development Bootcamp, a partnership between the American Chemical Society Bridge Project, the Genentech Foundation, and the ACS Leadership Institute. The workshop will support 25 undergraduate students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups who intend to pursue graduate studies in the chemical sciences. It will take place virtually Jan. 8–10, 2021. A preworkshop virtual event will be held in mid-November.
Guided by the individual development plan process, workshop participants will learn how to frame their unique strengths, experiences, motivations, and goals in terms of their personal and professional development. They will learn how to write a personal statement, craft a competitive graduate school application, and receive career coaching.
Applications are due Oct. 31. To apply, visit www.acs.org/bootcamp. Email bridge@acs.org for more information.
