October 26, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

October 26, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 41

Automakers will need cutting-edge chemicals, coatings, and materials to deliver on the promise of autonomous vehicles

Cover image:Audi's Aicon self-driving concept car has no steering wheel or pedals

Credit: Audi

Volume 98 | Issue 41
Quote of the Week

“Testing is just one arm of the way to fight COVID in any given setting, and even if you have the perfect test, the best test that we could use, you still need to wear masks. You still need to socially distance.”

Joseph Petrosino, infectious disease expert, Baylor College of Medicine

Consumer Products

Self-driving cars are coming. Chemical makers are racing to keep up

Automakers will need cutting-edge chemicals, coatings, and materials to deliver on the promise of autonomous vehicles

Safety

The British department trying to reset workers' attitudes toward health and safety

The Health and Safety Executive, charged with safety research and regulation, hopes COVID-19 will bring needed change

Diagnostics

Tests alone won't stop COVID-19 from spreading

Testing wasn’t enough to spare the White House and may not work in schools and other places

  • Biomaterials

    What is dental enamel, and how does it protect your teeth?

    More complex than you’d think, dental enamel keeps our teeth intact through a combination of physics and chemistry

  • Microfluidics

    Video: Simple methods speed up purification of lab-grown blood cells

    Label-free sorting methods offer comparable purity to standard approaches, with lower costs and processing times

  • Origins Of Life

    Simple ingredients can approximate metabolic cycle without metals or enzymes

    Mixture of pyruvate and glyoxylate is all that’s needed

Science Concentrates

Origins Of Life

Simple ingredients can approximate metabolic cycle without metals or enzymes

Mixture of pyruvate and glyoxylate is all that’s needed

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Fermentation

AI sweeps curling, and a new brew from wastewater

 

