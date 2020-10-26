October 26, 2020 Issue

Self-driving cars are coming. Chemical makers are racing to keep up
Automakers will need cutting-edge chemicals, coatings, and materials to deliver on the promise of autonomous vehicles
October 26, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 41
Cover image:Audi's Aicon self-driving concept car has no steering wheel or pedals
Credit: Audi
The Health and Safety Executive, charged with safety research and regulation, hopes COVID-19 will bring needed change
Testing wasn’t enough to spare the White House and may not work in schools and other places
More complex than you’d think, dental enamel keeps our teeth intact through a combination of physics and chemistry
Label-free sorting methods offer comparable purity to standard approaches, with lower costs and processing times
Mixture of pyruvate and glyoxylate is all that’s needed
