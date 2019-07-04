ACS launches business pitch competition

American Chemical Society Industry Member Programs and the ACS Small Chemical Businesses Division are soliciting applications for the society’s inaugural Entrepreneur Pitch Training and Competition event, which will be held at the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego.
Select entrepreneur teams will undergo free, intensive National Science Foundation I-Corp and business plan training and receive valuable feedback from chemical business and funding experts before presenting their business pitches live as part of an exciting competition. ACS will award the team who presents the best pitch with $5,000 to support its entrepreneurial venture. All participating teams will also receive free ACS national meeting registrations and kiosk space in the ACS Entrepreneur Pavilion.
The pitch competition will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Industry Expo Theater. To be considered, submit applications by July 19 at bit.ly/2Lwk4cF.
