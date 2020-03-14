Advertisement

ACS launches graduate student organizations

by Linda Wang
March 14, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 10
This is a photo of the Graduate Student Organization of Chemistry at Georgetown University.
Credit: Courtesy of Trevor Lyons
Members of ACS's first graduate student organization, at Georgetown University

The American Chemical Society has long had undergraduate student chapters, and several years ago it launched international student chapters. Now, the society is launching graduate student organizations.

This initiative helps fill the gap for graduate students who want “to affiliate with ACS in a meaningful way,” says Christian Schiavone, a program specialist with the ACS Graduate and Postdoctoral Scholars Office.

To charter with ACS, graduate student organizations must have a faculty adviser who is an ACS member and at least six graduate students who are ACS members.

The Graduate Student Organization of Chemistry at Georgetown University will become the first to charter as an ACS graduate student organization (ACS-GSO). Trevor Lyons, copresident of the graduate student organization, says that by affiliating with ACS, graduate student members will have more opportunities to learn about the various resources that ACS offers, including career development workshops, national meetings, and grants and awards.

“I think this is going to really help people expand their horizons as far as their network goes,” he says, pointing out that one of the group’s first events as an ACS-GSO will be to host a career panel.

Megan Fleming, copresident of the graduate student organization, says affiliation with ACS will also create more opportunities for members to volunteer with the society and to engage with their local sections. “A lot of students don’t know the full breadth of opportunities that ACS can present,” she says. “We’re really hoping that this is an excellent opportunity to show students that these resources do exist. Those interested in chartering an ACS graduate student organization can apply

for a starter grant for up to $300. For more information, visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/education/students/graduate/graduate-student-organizations.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

