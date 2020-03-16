Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

March 16, 2020 Issue

09810-cover-opener.jpg
09810-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

March 16, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 10

Scientists explore how to revamp the hair-thin silica glass fibers to transmit more and more data

Credit: Shutterstock

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 10
Quote of the Week

“ERP conjures up overly complex, slow-moving technology that may not live up to expectations.”

Liz Herbert,, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester

Photonics

As telecom demands grow, optical fibers will need to level up

Scientists explore how to revamp the hair-thin silica glass fibers to transmit more and more data

Petrochemicals

Petrochemical makers look ahead to an uncertain decade

The past 10 years have been great for US ethylene producers, but they doubt a repeat performance

Informatics

The end of enterprise resource planning

Chemical companies prepare as the monolithic information technology platform known as ERP undergoes radical transformation

  • Pollution

    How one country is grappling with mercury emissions from artisanal gold shops

    Peru seeks to keep rudimentary gold refining from exposing communities to neurotoxic metal

  • Diversity

    How international students can share their culture in the lab

    Creating more opportunities for dialogue is just the first step

Science Concentrates

image name
Meetings

ACS cancels spring national meeting in Philadelphia

#ACSPhilly is one of many scientific conferences postponed or canceled because of concerns over COVID-19

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Sustainability

Dishing on dishwashing for a greener planet and playing games in a glove box

 

Job listings

