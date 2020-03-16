March 16, 2020 Issue

As telecom demands grow, optical fibers will need to level up
Scientists explore how to revamp the hair-thin silica glass fibers to transmit more and more data
March 16, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 10
Scientists explore how to revamp the hair-thin silica glass fibers to transmit more and more data
Cover image:As telecom demands grow, scientists explore how to revamp the hair-thin silica glass fibers to transmit more and more data
Credit: Shutterstock
Scientists explore how to revamp the hair-thin silica glass fibers to transmit more and more data
The past 10 years have been great for US ethylene producers, but they doubt a repeat performance
Chemical companies prepare as the monolithic information technology platform known as ERP undergoes radical transformation
Peru seeks to keep rudimentary gold refining from exposing communities to neurotoxic metal
Creating more opportunities for dialogue is just the first step
#ACSPhilly is one of many scientific conferences postponed or canceled because of concerns over COVID-19