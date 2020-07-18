ACS launches online advocacy workshop

The American Chemical Society has launched the ACS Chemistry Advocacy Workshop, a self-paced workshop that will provide virtual training for ACS members who are passionate about chemistry and science advocacy.

ACS has typically provided in-person advocacy trainings at national and regional meetings and through Act4Chemistry resources at www.acs.org/act4chemistry. This new on-demand workshop will make that information available to any chemistry advocate, anytime, anywhere.

“The current global crisis brought on by COVID-19 has illustrated, perhaps more than ever before, the challenges and importance of having scientific experts available to policy makers responsible for the daily function of our federal, state, and local governments,” says ACS President Luis Echegoyen. “Scientific experts have been critical to ensuring policy makers understand the severity of COVID-19, the best policies to implement for public safety, what actions to take to care for the sick, and how to plan for vaccine development.”

The workshop can be completed in 2 h and will equip participants with the information, resources, logistics, and communication skills to advocate for chemistry at the federal level. Participants will learn to plan and successfully execute advocacy activities, as well as have an opportunity to network and build connections with others who are passionate about science advocacy.

▸ The first module, “Introduction to Chemistry Advocacy,” will introduce basic concepts of science policy.

▸ The second module, “Chemistry Advocacy within the US Government,” will cover the way science and policy interact within the US government and discuss how scientists and citizens can get involved.

▸ The third module, “Advocating for Chemistry in Congress,” will discuss what members can expect when advocating for chemistry on Capitol Hill, including the logistics of setting up and carrying out congressional meetings.

▸ The fourth module, “Chemistry Communication for Advocates,” will focus on strategies to increase your effectiveness as a communicator of science to different audiences.

“I encourage all ACS members, from professors, to industrial chemists, to students, and beyond, to take part in this workshop and learn to become the ACS chemistry advocates of tomorrow,” Echegoyen says.