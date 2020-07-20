Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

July 20, 2020 Issue

09828-cover-needle.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09828-cover-needle.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

July 20, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 28

Scientists are optimistic about our chance of success, but with a wide range of technologies and strategies in play, not all vaccines are alike

Cover image:Scientists are optimistic about our chance of success, but with a wide range of technologies and strategies in play, not all vaccines are alike 

Credit: Brian Stauffer

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 28
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“A vaccine is the viable exit strategy that doesn’t involve millions of deaths.”

Peter Openshaw, immunologist, Imperial College London

Vaccines

What will it take to make an effective vaccine for COVID-19?

Scientists are optimistic about our chance of success, but with a wide range of technologies and strategies in play, not all vaccines are alike

Reaction Dynamics

Ultrafast imaging watches photochemistry frame by frame

Femtosecond X-ray and electron scattering methods reveal a string of never-before-seen molecular events

Undergraduate Education

Helping students (re)think of themselves as scientists

Understanding science identity and expanding the definition of a scientist to make chemistry more empathetic and equitable

  • Postdocs

    Postdocs ponder missed opportunities caused by the coronavirus pandemic

    The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail scientists at a critical point in their careers

  • Infectious disease

    Obstetrician-gynecologist Catherine Chappell wants more drugs studied in pregnant women

    Keeping pregnant women out of clinical trials protects them from harm, but it also keeps them from better care, she says

  • Employment

    Communicating in the socially-distanced workplace

    How will we talk to one another once we’re all back in the office?

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Atmospheric Chemistry

Microplastics catch an atmospheric ride to the oceans and the Arctic

Plastic particles travel on the wind from urban centers to remote areas

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Food Science

From ancient meals to modern autoclaves: More fun things to do in the kitchen

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT