July 20, 2020 Issue

What will it take to make an effective vaccine for COVID-19?
Scientists are optimistic about our chance of success, but with a wide range of technologies and strategies in play, not all vaccines are alike
July 20, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 28
Credit: Brian Stauffer
Femtosecond X-ray and electron scattering methods reveal a string of never-before-seen molecular events
Understanding science identity and expanding the definition of a scientist to make chemistry more empathetic and equitable
The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail scientists at a critical point in their careers
Keeping pregnant women out of clinical trials protects them from harm, but it also keeps them from better care, she says
How will we talk to one another once we’re all back in the office?
Plastic particles travel on the wind from urban centers to remote areas