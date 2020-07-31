ACS seeks career consultants

ACS is seeking volunteer career consultants to coach chemistry professionals on job search and career development skills, including résumé preparation, interviewing techniques, making a career transition, and salary negotiation.
Applicants must be a current ACS member; have an accredited degree in chemistry or one of the chemical sciences or the equivalent experience (at least 2 years of work experience in the chemical sciences); and experience in job search or career changes; and be proficient with online communications and networking tools such LinkedIn.
For more information or to submit an application, visit bit.ly/3jNHusR.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter