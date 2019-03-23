Advertisement

Programs

ACS signs memorandum of understanding with IUSSTF

by Deeksha Gupta, ACS staff
March 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 12
Photo of a group of people.
Credit: ACS Education Division
From left: Chaitali Bhattacharya of IUSSTF, Deeksha Gupta and Thomas Connelly of ACS, and Rajiv Kumar Tayal and Nishritha Bopana of IUSSTF

On Feb. 4, American Chemical Society executive director and CEO Thomas M. Connelly and Rajiv Kumar Tayal, executive director of the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly establish an IUSSTF-ACS fellowship to nurture contacts among scientists and students from India and the US and to provide them with high-quality research experiences that promote a culture of innovation and scientific inquiry. The MOU also established the Bilateral Science and Technology Workshop Roundtables to bring Indian and US scientists together to discuss chemistry’s role in addressing key global challenges. ACS and IUSSTF are also exploring workshops, symposia, and other forums to foster research and development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. IUSSTF, established under an agreement between the governments of India and the US in March 2000, is jointly funded by both governments to promote long-term scientific collaborations between India and the US through partnerships among scientists, institutions, and the scientific community at large.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

