Programs

American Chemical Society hosts summit for chief technology officers

by Rebekah Paul, ACS staff
November 23, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 39
A group of 18 individuals stand outside. There are many trees in the background. They are standing on a walkway.
Credit: EPNAC.com
From left: Albert G. Horvath (ACS), Prakash Iyer (Inhance Technologies), John Banovetz (3M), Alexa Dembek (DuPont), Amar Singh (L’Oréal), Venki Chandrashekar (Chevron Phillips Chemical), Jim Mason (Covestro), Philippe Knaub (FXI), Rick Strittmatter (Arxada), David Bem (PPG Industries), Gavin Towler (Honeywell), Judith C. Giordan (ecosVC), Peter Eckes (BASF Agricultural Solutions), Vikram Gopal (Ascend Performance Materials), Gerard Baillely (Procter & Gamble), Bob Maughon (Sabic), Florian Schattenmann (Cargill), and Gretchen Baier (Dow) stand outside the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

The American Chemical Society’s eighth Chemical Sciences CTO Summit was held Oct. 11–12 in Alexandria, Virginia. Industry executives from 18 companies gathered with various individuals from the policy arena, government agencies, and the private sector to discuss issues relevant to their operations and drivers of innovation.

The agenda included discussions on the impact of artificial intelligence on research and development; sustainability and business; and partnerships between industry, academia, and government. Albert G. Horvath, ACS CEO, served as host and moderator for the event, and Judith C. Giordan, ACS president, joined the discussions. By seeking the input of these thought leaders, ACS aims to strengthen programs and services to help meet the needs of the organizations and the scientists they employ.

