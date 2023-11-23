American Chemical Society hosts summit for chief technology officers

The American Chemical Society’s eighth Chemical Sciences CTO Summit was held Oct. 11–12 in Alexandria, Virginia. Industry executives from 18 companies gathered with various individuals from the policy arena, government agencies, and the private sector to discuss issues relevant to their operations and drivers of innovation.
The agenda included discussions on the impact of artificial intelligence on research and development; sustainability and business; and partnerships between industry, academia, and government. Albert G. Horvath, ACS CEO, served as host and moderator for the event, and Judith C. Giordan, ACS president, joined the discussions. By seeking the input of these thought leaders, ACS aims to strengthen programs and services to help meet the needs of the organizations and the scientists they employ.
