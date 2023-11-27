Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 27, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 39

Polyethylene terephthalate is an often-recycled plastic, but industry is still seeking major improvements

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 39
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“That needs to be the industry’s goal: How do you get more into the recycling system?”

Sandeep Bangaru, , Eastman Chemical

Recycling

Can recyclers break the polyester barrier?

Polyethylene terephthalate is an often-recycled plastic, but industry is still seeking major improvements

The campaign for effective cold and cough medicines

An FDA advisory panel says phenylephrine is a dud. So what cold remedies work?

﻿Japanese ag chem firms look abroad as local market shrinks

﻿Firms boost competitiveness with new products and globalized operations as market gets tougher on home turf

  • Nanomaterials

    From the archives: The 2000s

    C&EN hosts a nanotech debate

  • Industrial Safety

    Report finds hundreds of accidents but is challenged by industry

    Community advocates say results argue for new safety regulations

  • Neuroscience

    Neuroscientists develop fluorescent sensors for numerous peptide signal molecules

    New tools can detect many of these enigmatic molecules in behaving brains

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Neuroscience

Neuroscientists develop fluorescent sensors for numerous peptide signal molecules

New tools can detect many of these enigmatic molecules in behaving brains

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Kitty crimes and feline feelings

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT