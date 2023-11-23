American Chemical Society is seeking a college mentor for the US National Chemistry Olympiad program for the 2025–27 term

The US National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) program is accepting applications for the position of college mentor for the 2025–27 term. For this position, the USNCO is seeking college chemistry teachers with backgrounds in one or more of the areas of organic, inorganic, analytical, or physical chemistry or biochemistry. Candidates should have laboratory and classroom experience with highly motivated students on or above the College Board Advanced Placement Chemistry level and be prepared to make a 3-year term commitment. Experience with the USNCO is not a prerequisite for selection. The American Chemical Society pays an honorarium and most expenses associated with the study camp and the International Chemistry Olympiad.
Additional information and applications are available at www.acs.org/olympiad. Applications are available at www.acs.org/education/students/highschool/olympiad/volunteer/mentors. You can also contact Margaret Thatcher, program manager, at USNCO@acs.org or 202-872-6328. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 19, 2024.
In addition, three letters of recommendation must be sent directly to Lily Raines, manager of the Office of Science Outreach in the Education Division, at USNCO@acs.org by Jan. 19, 2024.
This story was updated on Jan. 11, 2024, to reflect an extension in the deadline to submit applications for the program from Jan. 5 to Jan. 19.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter