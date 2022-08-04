Announcing the 2022 ACS fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 45 members as ACS fellows. The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS. minations for the 2023 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. More information is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Diana S. Aga
University at Buffalo
Kimberly A. Agnew-Heard
Altria Client Services
Kaoru Aou
Dow
Kevin L. Armbrust
Louisiana State University
James Bohling
Dow
Olga Boltalina
Colorado State University
Julia Brumaghim
Clemson University
Raychelle Burks
American University
Michelle R. Cummings
Dow
Peter B. Dervan
California Institute of Technology
Catherine A. Faler
ExxonMobil
Liang-Shih Fan
Ohio State University
Allan S. Felsot
Washington State University
Annaliese K. Franz
University of California, Davis
Brian D. Guthrie
Cargill
Paula T. Hammond
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
David J. Heldebrant
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Alison G. Hyslop
St. John’s University
Jeffrey N. Johnston
Vanderbilt University
Spencer Knapp
Rutgers University
Stefan G. Koenig
Genentech
Christy F. Landes
Rice University
Barry K. Lavine
Oklahoma State University
Milton I. Levenberg
Abbott Laboratories (Retired)
Zhiqun Lin
National University of Singapore
Jingbo Louise Liu
Texas A&M University–Kingsville
Muthiah (Mano) Manoharan
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Brian M. Mathes
Elanco
Marge Matthews
Clarivate (Retired)
Nicholas A. Meanwell
Bristol Myers Squibb
Bhimanagouda S. Patil
Texas A&M University
James Postma
California State University, Chico
W. Matthew Reichert
University of South Alabama
Megan L. Robertson
University of Houston
Paul R. Robinson
Topsoe
Jenifer C. Shafer
Colorado School of Mines and Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy
Joan-Emma Shea
University of California, Santa Barbara
Steven Silverman
Merck & Co.
Nicole L. Snyder
Davidson College
Mark M. Turnbull
Clark University
Wei Wang
Aramco
Don L. Warner
Boise State University
Leyte Winfield
Spelman College
Kimberly A. Woznack
Pennsylvania Western University, California
Shu Yang
University of Pennsylvania
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter