Announcing the 2022 ACS fellows

45 new fellows honored for their contributions to science

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 4, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
The American Chemical Society has named 45 members as ACS fellows. The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS. minations for the 2023 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. More information is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Diana S. Aga
University at Buffalo

Kimberly A. Agnew-Heard
Altria Client Services

Kaoru Aou
Dow

Kevin L. Armbrust
Louisiana State University

James Bohling
Dow

Olga Boltalina
Colorado State University

Julia Brumaghim
Clemson University

Raychelle Burks
American University

Michelle R. Cummings
Dow

Peter B. Dervan
California Institute of Technology

Catherine A. Faler
ExxonMobil

Liang-Shih Fan
Ohio State University

Allan S. Felsot
Washington State University

Annaliese K. Franz
University of California, Davis

Brian D. Guthrie
Cargill

Paula T. Hammond
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

David J. Heldebrant
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Alison G. Hyslop
St. John’s University

Jeffrey N. Johnston
Vanderbilt University

Spencer Knapp
Rutgers University

Stefan G. Koenig
Genentech

Christy F. Landes
Rice University

Barry K. Lavine
Oklahoma State University

Milton I. Levenberg
Abbott Laboratories (Retired)

Zhiqun Lin
National University of Singapore

Jingbo Louise Liu
Texas A&M University–Kingsville

Muthiah (Mano) Manoharan
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Brian M. Mathes
Elanco

Marge Matthews
Clarivate (Retired)

Nicholas A. Meanwell
Bristol Myers Squibb

Bhimanagouda S. Patil
Texas A&M University

James Postma
California State University, Chico

W. Matthew Reichert
University of South Alabama

Megan L. Robertson
University of Houston

Paul R. Robinson
Topsoe

Jenifer C. Shafer
Colorado School of Mines and Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy

Joan-Emma Shea
University of California, Santa Barbara

Steven Silverman
Merck & Co.

Nicole L. Snyder
Davidson College

Mark M. Turnbull
Clark University

Wei Wang
Aramco

Don L. Warner
Boise State University

Leyte Winfield
Spelman College

Kimberly A. Woznack
Pennsylvania Western University, California

Shu Yang
University of Pennsylvania

