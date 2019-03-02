Advertisement

Programs

Applications open for 2019 CAS Future Leaders program

by Linda Wang
March 2, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 9
CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for its 2019 CAS Future Leaders program. The program will be held Aug. 19–24 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego, Aug. 25–29.

The program provides PhD students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world with opportunities to collaborate with CAS scientists, innovators, and business leaders to expand their professional network and build connections. The deadline for applications is April 7. Visit www.cas.org/futureleaders for more information.

The following are reflections from past program participants:

We’ve built a network that spans so many disciplines that we all have a designated go-to person for any question or professional referral.
C. Benjamin Naman, CEO, CyanoRx; associate professor of food and pharmaceutical sciences, Ningbo University, ’14
We tap into each other’s diverse chemical backgrounds, support each other’s unique endeavors, and celebrate successes, both in the lab and out.
H. Rachel Lagiakos, senior scientist, Schrödinger, ’12.
Without the shadow of a doubt, being a chemical engineer participating in the program and exchanging impressions with my cohort of future leaders has awakened my interests in different branches of chemistry with which I had little to no familiarity. In addition, being a Future Leader is opening up many career prospects outside of academia.
Jesús Esteban Serrano, postdoc, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion, ’18
There was something so special about this program that I have never encountered in any other programs, as if it was sprinkled with a little magic fairy dust!
Magaret Sivapragasam, postdoc, Petronas University of Technology, ’17
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with peers abroad and learn about the business aspects of chemistry was invaluable.
Nacole King,analyst, US Government Accountability Office, ’17
Beyond learning life lessons and skills from top leaders in the chemical industry, participating in Future Leaders gave me the opportunity to connect with inspiring scientists from all over the world, creating strong friendships with remarkable individuals who continue to be a source of support and motivation long after finishing the program.
César A. Urbina-Blanco, postdoc, Ghent University, ’18
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

