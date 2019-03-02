Applications open for 2019 CAS Future Leaders program

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for its 2019 CAS Future Leaders program. The program will be held Aug. 19–24 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego, Aug. 25–29.
The program provides PhD students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world with opportunities to collaborate with CAS scientists, innovators, and business leaders to expand their professional network and build connections. The deadline for applications is April 7. Visit www.cas.org/futureleaders for more information.
The following are reflections from past program participants:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter