Quote of the Week

March 4, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 9
International scientists have long been a key part of the US research workforce, but concerns are rising that they’ll start to turn elsewhere
Cover image:An illustration showing diverse scientists moving test tubes in an American flag motif.
Credit: Davide Bonazzi
Ranking of scientific instrument makers finds companies growing with minimal impact, so far, from the trade dispute between the US and China
Investigations of the table’s shadowy realms are enjoying a renaissance
High school chemistry teacher Lauren Langman inspires chemists of all ages
Regulators examine Chemours’s shipments of GenX fluoroethers to North Carolina for reprocessing
Katie Whitehead and her team at Carnegie Mellon University will start with goat-milk cells to see if they can carry therapeutic payloads
To celebrate the International year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements
A pair of studies show that cytidine base editors, but not adenine editors, create off-target edits