Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 4, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 9

International scientists have long been a key part of the US research workforce, but concerns are rising that they’ll start to turn elsewhere

Cover image:An illustration showing diverse scientists moving test tubes in an American flag motif.

Credit: Davide Bonazzi

Volume 97 | Issue 9
Quote of the Week

“I don’t see what we gain by excluding people.”

Morteza Khaledi, dean of science, University of Texas at Arlington

Diversity

Science in the US is built on immigrants. Will they keep coming?

International scientists have long been a key part of the US research workforce, but concerns are rising that they'll start to turn elsewhere

Top Instrument Firms of 2018

Ranking of scientific instrument makers finds companies growing with minimal impact, so far, from the trade dispute between the US and China

Chemists explore the periodic table’s actinide frontier

Investigations of the table’s shadowy realms are enjoying a renaissance

Science Concentrates

image name
Biotechnology

CRISPR base editors cause unexpected mutations

A pair of studies show that cytidine base editors, but not adenine editors, create off-target edits

Business & Policy Concentrates

Flying pink objects and an autoclave in your kitchen

 

