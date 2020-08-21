Applications open for ACS Bridge sites; travel awards available

The ACS Bridge Program, which is part of the ACS Bridge Project, is accepting proposals from institutions to become ACS Bridge sites. Bridge sites receive funding for up to 3 years to support underrepresented minority (URM) students as Bridge fellows. Applications are due by Sept. 1.
Applications are also being accepted for the ACS Bridge Travel and Career/Professional Development Award. These awards provide funding for undergraduate and graduate URM students to attend scientific conferences and other professional development events. Each award will cover up to $1,500 in eligible expenses for graduate students and up to $1,000 in expenses for undergraduate students. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis.
The ACS Bridge Project, supported by the US National Science Foundation and the Genentech Foundation, aims to diversify the graduate student population in the chemical sciences.
For more information, visit www.acs.org/bridge.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter