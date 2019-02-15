Applications open for PRF grants

The American Chemical Society Office of Research Grants is accepting proposals for Petroleum Research Fund grants. The proposals must be directed to fundamental petroleum research and be in one of 10 specified subject matter areas. Grants are available for professors beginning their first tenure-track position and for established tenure-track or tenured professors pursuing a new direction in their research. Separate grant types are available for qualified professors in institutions that do not have doctoral programs. The deadline to submit a proposal is 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on March 15. For application forms and further details, visit goo.gl/xM6q5Q.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter