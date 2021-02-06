Apply to be an ACS Bridge fellow

The American Chemical Society Bridge Program, part of the ACS Bridge Project, is accepting applications for the 2021–22 academic year. The project, which is part of the Inclusive Graduate Education Network, aims to strengthen the chemical sciences in the US by increasing the number of Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students earning doctoral degrees in the chemical sciences.Selected students become Bridge Fellows, and they participate in research experiences, advanced coursework, and coaching at their universities to support the successful completion of their PhD programs. The universities participating in the ACS Bridge Project are known as Bridge Departments.Students who have not yet applied to graduate school or have applied unsuccessfully are eligible to submit an application at www.acs.org/bridgeprogram. The deadline is March 31, 2021, but students are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible.The Inclusive Graduate Education Network is an alliance of five scientific societies working to increase underrepresented students’ participation in graduate education in the physical sciences. The ACS Bridge Project is supported by the National Science Foundation, the Genentech Foundation, and the American Chemical Society.