CHAS presents 2019 awards

by Linda Wang
June 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 23
The American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health and Safety (CHAS) will present several awards during the ACS fall national meeting in San Diego. The awards recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.

Samuella Sigmann, senior lecturer in chemical safety education at Appalachian State University, will receive the Howard Fawcett Chemical Health and Safety Award for outstanding contribution to the science, technology, education, and communication of chemical health and safety.

Harry Elston, owner of Midwest Chemical Safety, will receive the Tillmanns-Skolnick Award for his service to CHAS.

The CHAS Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Kenneth P. Fivizzani, retired research scientist and chemical hygiene officer at Nalco, and Doug Walters, director of chemical safety at the Environmental and Chemical Safety Educational Institute. The award recognizes their lifetime of dedication and service to ACS, CHAS, and the field of chemical health and safety. The University of Pittsburgh Department of Chemistry and Department of Environmental Health and Safety will receive the 2019 SafetyStratus College and University Health and Safety Award for having an outstanding undergraduate laboratory safety program. The division awarded its CHAS Fellows designation to David Finster of Wittenberg University, Marta Gmurczyk of ACS, Chris Incarvito of Yale University, James Kaufmanof the Laboratory Safety Institute, and Daniel R. Kuespert of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

