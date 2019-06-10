Quote of the Week

June 10, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 23
To save a billion-dollar industry from the infectious disease, also known as huanglongbing, researchers are turning to gene editing, RNA interference, and other advanced techniques
Cover image:A citrus fruit infected with huanglongbin.
Credit: Shutterstock
The simplest 3-atom molecule is revolutionizing observations of outer space and illuminating the choreography of chemical bond formation
For the second year in a row, chemical companies ratcheted up investments devoted to novel products and process experimentation
Solo again, the company is spending big on a decentralized, customer-focused research model
Want to solve the mental health crisis among grad students and postdocs? Start with faculty
The science journalist’s new book explores the people and places at the edge of the periodic table
Study suggests drugmakers should consider bacterial metabolism when designing and testing new drugs