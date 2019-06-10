Advertisement

09723-cover-psyllidcxd.jpg
09723-cover-psyllidcxd.jpg
June 10, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 23

To save a billion-dollar industry from the infectious disease, also known as huanglongbing, researchers are turning to gene editing, RNA interference, and other advanced techniques

Cover image:A citrus fruit infected with huanglongbin.

Credit: Shutterstock

Volume 97 | Issue 23
Quote of the Week

“Next time we have an X-ray, or when we have laser eye surgery, we will know that H3+ is being formed"

Marcos Dantus, chemical physicist, Michigan State University

Biochemistry

Citrus greening is killing the world’s orange trees. Scientists are racing to help

Trihydrogen is the most important ion you’ve never heard of

The simplest 3-atom molecule is revolutionizing observations of outer space and illuminating the choreography of chemical bond formation

Research spending continues on an upward trajectory

For the second year in a row, chemical companies ratcheted up investments devoted to novel products and process experimentation

  • Investment

    DuPont launches with a new take on innovation

    Solo again, the company is spending big on a decentralized, customer-focused research model

  • Graduate School

    For grad students and postdocs, mental health begins with faculty

    Want to solve the mental health crisis among grad students and postdocs? Start with faculty

  • Periodic Table

    Kit Chapman tells stories of the superheavy elements﻿

    The science journalist’s new book explores the people and places at the edge of the periodic table

Science Concentrates

image name
Microbiome

Bacteria in our guts break down dozens of popular drugs

Study suggests drugmakers should consider bacterial metabolism when designing and testing new drugs

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Shrimp clean up and get high, and a professor breaks bad

 

Job listings

