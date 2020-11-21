Call for nominations for Charles H. Stone Award

The American Chemical Society Carolina-Piedmont Section seeks nominations for the 2020 Charles H. Stone Award, which recognizes an outstanding chemist in the southeastern US. The award includes a plaque and honorarium of $4,000. Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF and should include a letter of support by the sponsor and the local section chair as well as short support statements from no more than two cosponsors. Email nominations to Matthew Chan, chair of the Charles H. Stone Award, at chanmkalb@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 16, 2021.
