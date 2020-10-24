Call for nominations for Morley Medal

Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Morley Medal, presented annually by the American Chemical Society Cleveland Section. The regional award honors “significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or to industrial progress,” according to the Cleveland Section website. Awardees must have resided within 250 miles of Cleveland when they made the contributions for which the award is given.
Nominations should include a letter of nomination and the nominee’s curriculum vitae, including specifics on their significant contributions. Additional consideration will be given to individuals under the age of 48 who demonstrate significant potential for future accomplishments. Seconding letters are recommended.
A presentation of the award is planned for May 2021 during a banquet hosted by the Cleveland Section.
The recipient will deliver the Edward W. Morley Lecture. The award includes an honorarium of $3,000.
For more information or to submit a nomination, email Mark J. Waner at mwaner@jcu.edu. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 18.
