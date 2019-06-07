Call for nominations for Southern Chemist Award

The American Chemical Society Memphis Section seeks nominations for its 2019 Southern Chemist Award, which recognizes distinguished service to the chemical profession in the southern US. Nominees should be US citizens who have worked in the South for at least 10 years and have at least a 10-year record of accomplishment. In addition, nominees must have actively participated in ACS events and have brought recognition to the South through their work.
Nominations should consist of a letter containing biographical details and a brief account of the nominee’s technical accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, a list of publications and patents, a list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters from individuals who are not at the nominee’s place of employment.
Email PDF files by July 1 to Analice Sowell at analice.sowell@musowls.org. Nominators wishing to send their applications by mail should send six copies of all materials to Analice Sowell, chair, Science Department, Memphis University School, 6191 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter