Programs

Call for papers: 2019 MWRM

by Linda Wang
June 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 22
Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2019 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM), which will be held Oct. 16–19 at the Wichita Marriott Hotel, in Wichita, Kansas.

The symposium will highlight advances in macromolecular chemistry and its intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. In addition to 14 technical symposia and 8 poster sessions, the symposium will feature a plenary lecture by 2016 Nobel laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart. The meeting will also feature undergraduate and graduate student research symposia, undergraduate and high school teacher programs, 6 general paper sessions, a safety workshop for educators of chemistry, and an instrument exhibition.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 2. Abstracts are open till July 15. To submit an abstract, visit ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit www.wichita.edu/mwrm2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

