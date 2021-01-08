Call for papers: 2021 Northwest Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 75th Northwest Regional Meeting, which will be held virtually May 9–11. The meeting, hosted by Western Washington University, will highlight challenges and opportunities in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) and beyond.
Symposia include “Inorganic: Catalysts, Compounds, and Reactions”; “Cottrell Scholars from the PNW and Beyond”; “Natural Products Chemistry in the Northwest”; “Cannabis Chemistry: Oceans of Scientific Opportunity”; “Organic Chemistry”; “Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SOTL) at Community Colleges”; “Physical Chemistry: Computational to Experimental”; “Analytical Chemistry”; “Materials Chemistry: Chemistry and Applications of Bulk to Quantum Confined Materials”; “Polymer and Macromolecular Chemistry”; “Undergraduate Research Symposium”; “Biochemistry: Emergent Applications and Results in Structural and Chemical Biology”; “Chemistry of Energy”; and “PNW Rising Stars.”
The final program summary will be published in C&EN March 29; the online program will be available April 14. To submit an abstract, visit the symposium website at www.norm2021.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. Abstracts are due Feb. 8.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter