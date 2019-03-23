Career networking ribbons available in Orlando

Job seekers hoping to connect with potential employers from academia and industry at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Orlando, Florida, can display a networking ribbon on their badges or posters or at the beginning of their research presentation slides. They can choose from ribbons that read “Seeking Faculty Position,” “Seeking Postdoc Position,” or “Seeking Industry Position.”
The ribbons are part of the Catalyzing Career Networking (C2N) pilot program, launched last fall by the ACS Education Division. “It’s a great networking opportunity where you make people aware of what your next career step will be,” says Joerg Schlatterer, manager of the ACS Graduate and Postdoctoral Scholars Office.
Employers looking to hire chemists can wear C2N ribbons that read “Hiring Faculty,” “Hiring Postdoc,” or “Industry Employer.” For more information on where and when to pick up the ribbons in Orlando, visit www.acs.org/C2N.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter