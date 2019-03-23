Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

Career networking ribbons available in Orlando

by Linda Wang﻿
March 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Image of ribbons.
Credit: ACS Education Division
Career networking ribbons

Job seekers hoping to connect with potential employers from academia and industry at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Orlando, Florida, can display a networking ribbon on their badges or posters or at the beginning of their research presentation slides. They can choose from ribbons that read “Seeking Faculty Position,” “Seeking Postdoc Position,” or “Seeking Industry Position.”

The ribbons are part of the Catalyzing Career Networking (C2N) pilot program, launched last fall by the ACS Education Division. “It’s a great networking opportunity where you make people aware of what your next career step will be,” says Joerg Schlatterer, manager of the ACS Graduate and Postdoctoral Scholars Office.

Employers looking to hire chemists can wear C2N ribbons that read “Hiring Faculty,” “Hiring Postdoc,” or “Industry Employer.” For more information on where and when to pick up the ribbons in Orlando, visit www.acs.org/C2N.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE