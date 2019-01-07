Chemistry Olympiad seeks mentors

The US National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) program, sponsored by ACS, is seeking a college faculty member to help prepare students for the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) competition. During the three-year term, the mentor will help conduct a two-week USNCO study camp, which will be held at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in June of 2020, 2021, and 2022. The mentor will also accompany the US team to the international competition in July of 2021 and 2022. ACS pays an honorarium and most expenses associated with the study camp and IChO. Apply by Feb. 8 at www.acs.org/olympiad. Applicants must also send three letters of recommendation to Lily Raines at usnco@acs.org by Feb. 8.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter