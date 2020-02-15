Chemistry class participates in ACS Member-get-a-Member program

Donna J. Nelson, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Oklahoma and a past American Chemical Society president, had her entire chemistry capstone class join ACS through the Member-Get-a-Member program. Nelson says she encouraged her students to join so that they could use ACS resources for job searching and other professional development activities. Nelson gave each student the periodic table blanket that she received from the program after they joined.—
