ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

February 17, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

February 17, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 7

A large number of diseases have been linked to the NLRP3 inflammasome. The race is on to develop drugs that disrupt it

Cover image:A large number of diseases have been linked to the NLRP3 inflammasome. The race is on to develop drugs that disrupt it

Credit: C&EN/Protein Data Bank, PDB ID 3JBL (NLRP3); Protein Data Bank, PDB ID 6CB8 (gasdermin-D)

Volume 98 | Issue 7
Quote of the Week

“You better at least have a dream, because if you aren’t dreaming at the beginning, then you’re certainly going to be asleep by the end.”

Robert Cichewicz, professor, University of Oklahoma

Drug Discovery

Could an NLRP3 inhibitor be the one drug to conquer common diseases?

Petrochemicals

Uncertainty clouds China’s dream of making ethylene from ethane

Cheap feedstock from the US tempts chemical makers, but several hurdles stand in the way

Natural Products

University of Oklahoma natural product chemist finds novel molecules in unexpected places

Robert Cichewicz looks off the beaten path for unusual plant and fungi compounds

  • Consumer Products

    Why chemical makers love the cleaning product industry

    Innovation, fast-paced change, and products that go down the drain give the sector its enduring appeal

  • Employment

    Is it OK to renege on an offer letter?

    Chemjobber on what you shouldn’t accept unless you’re sure you want the job

Science Concentrates

Chemical Regulation

Number of chemicals in commerce has been vastly underestimated

Scientists assemble a first-ever global inventory listing triple the number of chemicals on the market as previous lists

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Education

Historic launches: A chemstronaut celebrated and Geoffrey Chaucer app-reciated

 

