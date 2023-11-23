Eli Lilly hosts 2023 Pharma Leaders Conference

The American Chemical Society held its 2023 Pharma Leaders Conference Oct. 3–4 at Eli Lilly and Company in Indianapolis. The 2023 event marks the 20th year of collaboration with a pharmaceutical company as the host. The invitation-only conference was designed to provide a special forum for the heads of chemistry from various pharma and biotechnology companies to discuss noncompetitive topics of common interest. Topics on the agenda this year included chemistry as a foundation for new modalities; emerging trends in discovery chemistry; and diversity, equity, and inclusion in pharma.
