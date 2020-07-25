Advertisement

Fall virtual meeting to begin with a virtual kickoff session

by Judith Giordan, special to C&EN
July 25, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 29
The ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting and Expo will begin at 8 a.m. PDT on Monday, Aug. 17 with a virtual kickoff session focusing on the programmatic theme of “Moving Chemistry from Bench to Market.” The session will celebrate chemistry and chemists as the heroes in translating research to products. The hour-long video extravaganza, narrated by theme cochairs Judy Giordan and Janet Bryant, will showcase heroes past, present, and future, including ACS presidents, 2020 award winners, ACS Fellows, Project SEED and ACS Scholars, and ACS’s Heroes of Chemistry (see page 42).

Headlining the event are presentations from, and a live Q&A with, four chemistry research and thought leaders from academe, industry, government labs, and research institutes who will inspire and resonate with all ACS members regardless of career stage. Hear from Richard Mackman, vice president of medicinal chemistry at Gilead Sciences; Malika Jeffries-EL, associate dean for graduate studies and associate professor of chemistry at Boston University; Melissa Moore, chief scientific officer at Moderna; and Dave Heldebrant, chief scientist and team lead of separations materials at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. For more information on the kickoff session and the virtual national meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/acsmppgfall2020.

