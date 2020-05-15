Green chemistry research grants available

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable invites proposals for its 2020 research grants. The grant topics are increasing the utility of surfactant-based chemistry in water methodologies; oligonucleotide processes; the development of new membrane technologies; greener peptide and peptide conjugate synthesis; and ignition grant program for green chemistry and engineering research. Proposals will be accepted from public and private institutions of higher education worldwide and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) June 1. For more information, visit www.acsgcipr.org/advancing-research.
