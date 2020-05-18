Advertisement

May 18, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

May 18, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 19

Careful planning and lots of distancing are critical for R&D labs that have stayed open and those looking to restart

Cover image:Careful planning and lots of distancing are critical for R&D labs that have stayed open and those looking to restart 

Credit: Chris Philpot

Volume 98 | Issue 19
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Right now, keeping our mental health in as good state as possible is so important, like drinking water or breathing clean air.”

Melita Menelaou, senior researcher, Central European Institute of Technology

Lab Safety

Getting back to the lab during COVID-19

Careful planning and lots of distancing are critical for R&D labs that have stayed open and those looking to restart

Diagnostics

Forget expiration dates. Spoilage sensors could tell us when food actually goes bad

These tools might one day help shoppers avoid throwing out millions of tons of food because of confusing expiration dates

Vaccines

Adenoviral vectors are the new COVID-19 vaccine front-runners. Can they overcome their checkered past?

CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, and the University of Oxford are all using genetically engineered common cold viruses to make COVID-19 vaccines. The technology is more than 30 years in the making, but it’s yet to yield an effective vaccine for humans

Science Concentrates

C–H Activation

Ir catalyst attacks strong C–H bonds without directing group

New chemistry could modify more complex molecules than previous C–H activation reactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Fermentation

Carbon capture for craft beer, and liquor from whey

 

Job listings

