May 18, 2020 Issue

Getting back to the lab during COVID-19
Careful planning and lots of distancing are critical for R&D labs that have stayed open and those looking to restart
May 18, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 19
Credit: Chris Philpot
These tools might one day help shoppers avoid throwing out millions of tons of food because of confusing expiration dates
CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, and the University of Oxford are all using genetically engineered common cold viruses to make COVID-19 vaccines. The technology is more than 30 years in the making, but it’s yet to yield an effective vaccine for humans
Academia’s mental health crisis, often focused on students’ experiences, affects professors too
Companies serious about cutting carbon emissions face spending issues and other new market realities
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the chemicals at work when we work out.
Simplicity is the key to designing reactors for missions to the moon and Mars
New chemistry could modify more complex molecules than previous C–H activation reactions