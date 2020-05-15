Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

Heh-Won Chang Fellowship in Green Chemistry names inaugural recipients

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute has named the inaugural winners of the Heh-Won Chang, PhD Fellowship in Green Chemistry, which provides $5,000 to support graduate students conducting innovative green chemistry research.

Nakisha Mark is a doctoral candidate at the University of the West Indies who focuses on using greener catalysts to improve the conversion of biomass into renewable fuels. Heather LeClerc is a doctoral candidate at Worcester Polytechnic Institute who investigates the use of hydrothermal liquefaction to produce biocrude from municipal food waste.

Mark and LeClerc will present their research during the virtual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference, to be held virtually June 15–19.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Amy Prieto wins 2022 Inorganic Nanoscience Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew Herring wins Storch Award
Deadline approaching for green chemistry summer school

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE