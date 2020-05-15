Heh-Won Chang Fellowship in Green Chemistry names inaugural recipients

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute has named the inaugural winners of the Heh-Won Chang, PhD Fellowship in Green Chemistry, which provides $5,000 to support graduate students conducting innovative green chemistry research.
Nakisha Mark is a doctoral candidate at the University of the West Indies who focuses on using greener catalysts to improve the conversion of biomass into renewable fuels. Heather LeClerc is a doctoral candidate at Worcester Polytechnic Institute who investigates the use of hydrothermal liquefaction to produce biocrude from municipal food waste.
Mark and LeClerc will present their research during the virtual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference, to be held virtually June 15–19.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter