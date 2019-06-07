Henry Schaefer wins Stone Award

Henry F. Schaefer III, Graham Perdue Professor of Chemistry and director of the Center for Computational Quantum Chemistry at the University of Georgia, is the winner of the 2018 Charles H. Stone Award, presented every 2 years by the American Chemical Society Carolina-Piedmont Section to an outstanding chemist in the southeastern US. The award recognizes contributions to the field of chemistry through activities in the scientific community, public outreach, education, and research.
Schaefer’s research focuses on developing new theoretical and computational methods to solve important problems in chemistry. Among his research contributions is the discovery of the bent structure of triplet methylene.
