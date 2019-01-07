Local Section Spotlight

On Oct. 6, the Indiana Local Section hosted outreach activities at Celebrate Science Indiana. During one of the demonstrations, ACS’ Immediate Past President Allison Campbell, and Andrew Wu, a gold medalist in the 2018 International Chemistry Olympiad, lit acetylene gas (inside bottles) created from a reaction between calcium carbide and water to launch socks into the crowd. Those who caught a sock received a science T-shirt.
