Programs

New ACS course on reducing the spread of viruses

by Linda Wang
October 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 41
To arm professionals with knowledge on how to reduce the spread of viruses as they return to in-person work, ACS Publications is offering the course “Chemistry in Practice: Reduce the Spread of Viruses.” Lessons include seven short modules on how viruses spread, how vaccines work, how disinfectants work, how masks provide protection, and more.

“ACS is uniquely positioned to help communicate the science of virus prevention,” James Milne, president of ACS Publications, says in a press release. “This course will provide invaluable tools to help professionals adapt to challenging new circumstances.”

The course incorporates guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Participants can also access videos from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and research articles in American Chemical Society journals.

“This will hopefully provide professionals with increased confidence as they return to work, including being more prepared for future virus outbreaks,” Poonum Satish Korpe, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, says in the press release.

For more information, visit access.acspubs.org/reduce-the-spread.

